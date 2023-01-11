By Efosa Taiwo

British journalist, Piers Morgan has fired back at criticisms that Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘finished’ after his move away from Europe to the Middle East.

Contrary to the criticisms, Morgan opined that Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for a record fee is proof he is still one of the world’s best players.

The 37-year-old completed his record-breaking switch to Saudi Arabia last month and has penned a £173million-a-year deal in the Middle East, putting an end to his career in Europe and any opportunity of building upon his Champions League records.

Ronaldo, prior to his exit at Old Trafford, struggled for game time at Manchester United and a potential exit got consummated after the Portuguese star conducted an explosive interview with Morgan.

Ronaldo berated the club, the Glazers and Erik ten Hag for their treatment of him while admitting he has no “respect” for the United boss.

In response, Red Devils released a statement confirming that the forward had been released from the club by mutual consent.

After sealing a deal with the Saudi giants, Ronaldo has been subjected to heavy criticisms over his decision to make that switch.

Morgan, in response, tweeted, “Last time I checked, Cristiano had just signed the biggest transfer deal in football history to become the world’s highest-paid athlete at the age of 38, playing in the only country to beat World Champions Argentina in the World Cup. That’s my kinda ‘finished.'”