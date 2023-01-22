By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – UBIMA community in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers state, says the inauguration of a Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) under Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 operated by All Grace Energy Limited (AGEL) has renewed hope of a brighter future of peace and development for her people.

The Oha in Council, Ubima’s apex leadership organ expressed the community’s gratitude to the indigenous company over the development in Port Harcourt where the seven-man Board of Trustees for the Ubima HCDT was inaugurated in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Dandyson Onigah, Chairman of the Trust noted that with the PIA guarantee of committing 3% of Operational Expenditure (OPEX) of the oil firm into boosting the host community’s development, Ubima would no longer go cap in hand, begging for their rights to the company’s development attention or royalties.

He said, “For us, peace is our priority. We are going to work in synergy with the company, making sure every misunderstanding is properly handled, and anything that would truncate the smooth operations of the company, we will not tolerate it. We will ensure such issues are handled amicably.”

Chairman of AGEL, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, stated that, “Prior to the enactment of the PIA, AGEL and Ubima had enjoyed the mutually beneficial relationship and trust beyond merely seeking Freedom To Operate (FTO) in a transactional mode.

“Based on this relationship, our host community has experienced improved social investments geared towards supporting livelihoods and development outcomes of the people.

“Consequently, our interventions have helped in addressing development deficits through the empowerment of women and youths, skills acquisition, health outreach, scholarships, community contracts, infrastructures, and sundry initiatives previously undertaken through the Memorandum of Understanding regime.”

He said the advancement into the era of HCDT with the instrumentality of the PIA has ushered in a new era of an improved win-win relationship between both parties, thanking the industry regulator, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission for granting approvals and the Corporate Affairs Commission for formally registering the Trust among other compliance mechanisms under the PIA.