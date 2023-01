The annual Vanguard Economic Discourse 2023 has kicked off in Lagos.

The event tagged, “Taming Inflation & Stimulating Growth: The Place of Fiscal & Monetary Policies” is ongoing at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mmbadiwe St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

Key actors and policy executives in Nigeria’s economy are presently converging to shed more light on existing economic policies and point the direction to some new ideas for better opportunities on the horizon.