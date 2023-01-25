By Idowu Bankole

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Chief Ayodele Fayose has hosted the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, amidst a lingering crisis in the opposition party, PDP.

Fayose’s son, John Fayose as well as other PDP candidates in Ekiti state were suspended last week over anti-party allegations.

Kashim Shettima shared the photos of himself and Fayose, with the caption, “I paid my brother, former Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Ayodele Peter Fayose a visit.”

“The great Oshoko welcomed us with warmth and rare camaraderie. Thank you for your support and God bless you for hosting me and my team.”

This latest revelation has continued to fuel rumours of a possible alliance with the ruling party, led by Tinubu ahead of the presidential election on February 25.

Fayose, an ally of River state Governor, Nyesome Wike, is among a few other PDP leaders who are yet to join the campaign train of the Presidential Candidate of the PDP.

Wike, Ikpeazu, Ortom, Ugwuanyi and Makinde have refused to endorse the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over the Chairmanship position of the PDP, currently being occupied by Senator Iyorcha Ayu, a situation many believed would hamper the chances of the party at the polls.