Chief Charles Udeogaranya, a former presidential aspirant, advised the Federal government to be cautious over the removal of the petrol subsidy and to look before they leap.

Udeogaranya posited that though Nigeria can no longer afford the burden of petrol subsidy, the country at the same time, does not enjoy affordable energy alternatives like electricity or adequate functional local refineries that may help cushion the harsh effects of petrol subsidy removal.

The politician advised the federal government to allow the incoming administration to have a first-hand assessment of facts and make the best decision about petrol subsidy removal.

The politician advised the federal government to allow the incoming administration, the opportunity to have a first-hand assessment of facts on the ground and make the best decision about petrol subsidy removal.

According to him, “the exponential increase of commodities and services cost, may be unbearable to most Nigerians, and it will come with a huge price on our existing insecurity challenges”.

Udeogaranya advised a more robust national discussion, comprehensive assessments, and adoption of best strategic steps, before petrol subsidy removal.