Organised Labour has expressed shock over the increase in the price of petrol to N185 per litre, describing it as the “last kick of a dying regime.”

The upward review was made known to fuel marketers, yesterday, as the government directed that the new price should take immediate effect.

Vanguard gathered that a few petrol stations belonging to the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, have already adjusted their pumps in line with the new price directive.

The development caused further anxiety for motorists who spent hours in fuel queues in search of the product.

A top labour leader who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity because organized labour needs to meet and take a full decision on the matter called on Nigerians to not only resist the hike but to express their frustration at the forthcoming polls said “It is shocking that this government has decided to add to the suffering of Nigerians in the midst of unbearable hardship occasion by anti-people’s policies of the government.

“This increase is totally rejected and unacceptable to organized labour and the entire suffering Nigerian masses. We see this increase as the last kick of a dying regime and Nigerians are not ready to die with the regime. We cannot continue on this lane. The government cannot continue to use its failures to punish Nigerians.

“We have an understanding that we are not going to talk about any of the issues until the local refineries are functioning. It is wicked, insensitive and the height of provocation.”

We are not only going to resist the Nigerian masses, but the Nigerian workers and the ordinary Nigerians will also express their frustration at the polls. The increase has reinforced the belief that Nigerians must take our destinies into our hands.”