By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, has sealed a total of 13 filling stations in Akwa Ibom State for dispensing petrol above the approved pump price.

The team lead, Distribution Systems Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, Mr Joy Koro made this known while fielding questions from newsmen during monitoring and surveillance exercise carried out within Uyo metropolis and environs on Friday.

Koro disclosed that those filling stations that violated government seal order would be sanctioned accordingly.

He also disclosed that the affected filling stations would not operates for a stipulated period in the state.

“We shut down 13 filling stations that were selling petrol product far above the government regulated pump price of N300 per litre.

“If you see any independent marketer selling above the regulated price, definitely that filling station will be shut down. Presently, there is enough petroleum product for marketers to lift”, Koro said.

The NMDPRA boss warned other independent marketers to desist from selling above government approved pump price to avoid having their business premises sealed.

“The marketers know the government approved pump price, so if we carry out surveillance and we see them selling at regulated price, we will not seal their premises”, He added