…asks Abia to vote for Alex Otti

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Former Attorney General of Abia State Chief Umeh Kalu (SAN) has said that the victory of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi at the polls in February should be the topmost priority for every Nigerian who wishes the country good leadership and governance.

Umeh also said the same on the candidacy of Alex Otti who is also the party’s governorship flag-bearer in Abia State.

He described both men as the best for the jobs, urging the people to rally round them in their respective pursuits.

Kalu who also the Abia State Coordinator of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council made the call while welcoming members to an elaborate meeting of the state Presidential Campaign Council held at his country home in Okagwe Ohafia, Ohafia LGA of Abia state.

He disclosed that the essence of the meeting was to co-opt some new members into the campaign council “as a way of strengthening the campaign for the challenges ahead, insisting that the tragedy of leadership facing the nation makes the Peter Obi candidacy a topmost priority for the nation.”

He enjoined the campaign council members to penetrate every nook and cranny of the state to galvanize support for Obi, Otti and all Labour Party candidates.

The revered legal luminary also stated that Otti who was a former managing director of Diamond Bank was by far ahead of all the other candidates taking part in the elections.

He called on all party members and supporters to market him with pride and confidence, stressing “he is a beautiful brand that is easy to sell.”

Kalu recalled with regrets how the PDP and Abia state government which he was part of “dreaded Otti and went to the extreme to stop him from becoming governor in the past.”

He further disclosed that his decision to distance himself from the PDP and the state government and align with Otti and Labour Party was because of his understanding of the doom staring the present generation of Abia youths, including his own children in the face of the circle of mediocre leadership.

Kalu explained that Abia people have been suffering what he described as double jeopardy because neither the APC led federal government nor Abia state government has performed well, leaving the people to suffer untold hardships arising from poor governance.

The highpoint of the meeting was the unveiling of a Hummer Bus donated to the state Campaign Council by the governorship candidate.

The meeting was attended by several candidates of the party, stakeholders, leaders and members of different pro groups who were also members of the presidential campaign council.