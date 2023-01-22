Osita Chidoka

A chieftain of the main opposition party, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Osita Chidoka has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi disruptor in the Nigerian politics, but one with the lack of a national appeal.

Chidoka made this assertion while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He stated, “PDP is going to get considerable votes in Oyo, Osun and in Ekiti. We are going to get considerable votes in Anambra, Imo and Abia.

“We are going to come second. Tinubu is not going to come second in Imo, Abia and Anambra and Enugu. APC is not going to get it. It’s not going to happen.

“We are going to be first and second even in the Niger-Delta, in Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross-River, we are going to have PDP.

“The only thing that will change is who is going to do well in the North.”

Details shortly…