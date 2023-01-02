By Henry Umoru

FORMER Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie has lampooned former President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, saying that no Nigerian should allow him or herself to be deceived by his action.

Owie noted that former President Obasanjo hates former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar because he fought against what he described as Obasanjo’ Satanic third Term Agenda, nothing more and nothing less.

In a statement to Vanguard on Monday, Owie who alleged that former President Obasanjo is a major destroyer of Nigeria, accused him of showing dislike for those who always say the truth and stand by it.

According to Owie, it was former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, his close friends and associates, including himself that invited Obasanjo to Minna in 1998 after his ordeal in the prison where he was finally endorsed as the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and he finally became the President of Nigeria in 1999.

Owie explained that former Military President Babangida; former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, among others were the ones that raised money to rehabilitate him as well as finance his election.

Senator Owie said, “Beloved, let nobody be deceived by Obasanjo. He is a major destroyer of Nigeria. He hates those who say the truth. He was in prison, when a great Nigerian, General Ibrahim Babangida invited his close friends including my humble self to Minna sometimes 1998.

“After a meeting that lasted 8 hours, a prisoner, an ungrateful one for that matter was adopted and at the PDP Presidential Primaries in Jos an ex-convict became Candidate. General Ibrahim Babangida, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Senator Orji Kalu and a host of others raised money to rehabilitate him and also to finance his election. In his election, he lost his Entire South West Zone.

“Yet he won the election with votes from other zones of Nigeria. A man who claims to be upright and calls other unprintable names wanted Unconstitutional third term. What a bandit in Agbada! He hates H.E. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar because he fought against Obasanjo’ Satanic third Term Agenda Nothing more!! and nothing less.!!

“Have Nigerians investigated why Obasanjo destroyed all Toll Bridges in Nigeria during his tenure? Was Obasanjo not the President that started sharing “GHANA MUST GO BAGS” full of Cash in the National Assembly, NASS?

“The Edos have a parable which says that ” A man caught with having sex with a married woman in the farm, has no moral justification to take part in the choice of a youth leader in the same Community”

” He should go before God and start atoning for the sins he committed against those who brought him out of prison, his Tribe, the PDP, Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how he raped the Transition Decree of 1978 when he shifted the political goal post in the middle of the match in 1979 when he removed the provision for Electoral College in that transition Decree of 1978.”