By Miftaudeen Raji

A member of New Media and Special Operations Directorate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC), Chidimma G Makuachukwu, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP Peter Obi the leader of unpatriotic citizens of Nigeria.

She made this assertion while speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Tuesday.

Ada Anambra, popularly known on social media, in the course of the interview, told the anchor of the TV show, Bankole Idowu that any Nigerian neglecting or trying to undermine the progress thus far in this nation is unpatriotic.

According to her, Obi is the leader of the unpatriotic Nigerians because he is the one driving the movement.

She said the coming of Obi made it clear to Nigerians the need to be patriotic, saying, “He (Obi) is a blessing because he has taken some faction of PDP support base which has ruined PDP chances ahead of February polls, as much as his ambition made us understood that there are certain categories of Nigerians, who don’t believe in this nation.

“There are lot of Nigerians who do not believe in the country and that one single progress has been achieved and his coming gave us this indicates that there are people who do not believe in this nation,” she added.

Ada Anambra described the Obidients (supporters of Obi) as a set of individuals that don’t believe that Nigeria is progressing and that the seven years of APC government have impacted this nation positively.

“They don’t want to acknowledge the efforts of this government but like Mr President said; All their attempts to destroy Nigeria failed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ada Anambra also faulted the candidacy of Obi, saying the process that led to the emergence of the Labour Party candidate was fraudulent.

“Everything about his candidacy, including how he emerged was through fraudulent means. He had contenders, but they narrowed it and narrowed it and gave it to him like that. Others complained but they undermined the voice, they silenced them all,” she said.

When asked if Obi was competent enough to be the flag bearer of the Labour Party, Ada Anambra said, “He was not.”

Speaking on the APC-led government, Ada Anambra insisted that President Muhamadu Buhari-led government has not failed, claiming that the media are only trying to undermine the successes and damage the image of the APC.

She said, “The issue we have is that a lot of global factors affected us including Covid-19, Recession, Global inflation, We have a global reduction in oil price and revenue. It affected us as a nation, even the UK, and the US everybody is combatting their own challenges. Ghana always rate and compare Nigeria with has her inflation rate at 54.1% now.

It’s just that our people do not want to understand that we have a challenge and that the government is trying as much as possible to deal with it.

“The media succeeded in making it possible for people to not understand. They keep castigating the government, they keep saying the government is not working, but the government has been doing a whole lot of things for her citizen’s interests.

“The Lagos-Ibadan road, the railway, the Kaduna-Abuja railway is there.

The Lekki Deep Seaport, the Kaduna inland dry port, the refineries, Bonny Deep Sea Port, etc.

These projects have been put in place to generate revenue. We have a revenue problem in this country.

“That’s why the Buhari government went to borrow to put up these structures that will generate revenues. With that, in the next eight years, we will still go back to Buhari and say, “Thank you for all you did,” she said.

“In one way or the other, the Seven years of APC have impacted the lives of Nigerians positively, either through the 18k Alawi increment to 33k, Each State in this Nation testifies of a well-built federal road, the covid -19 pandemic loans disbursement, grants to small and medium scale businesses, N-Power, the Nationwide school feeding programs, sustenance of free education to from primary to Junior Secondary Nationwide and numerous empowerments.

Ada Anambra, however, assured that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will work to diversify the economy more and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Nigeria.

“That’s what Asiwaju wants to tap into, diversify the economy in as much as he is going to tap on our natural resources to explore it for foreign investments. He will also ensure that with what we have on the ground we will be able to feed ourselves. We can also export and provide for the needs of other countries.” she said.

