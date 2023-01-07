The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has described his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi as a stingy man who boasts of saving money while his people starving.

Tinubu made the remarks while speaking during the Ondo state rally at Democracy Park, Akure, the state capital.

Tinubu said his vision for the country can only be harvested by progressive and democratic governance, which according to him Obi cannot do.

Tinubu’s words: “He [Obi] cares little that his policies and actions have a chance to show how progressive he could be when he was the governor of Anambra State. All he could do was boast that he saved money – I don’t know how much.

“But I tell you, it is a wicked parent like Obi, given the opportunity to feed his children, invest in tomorrow on their behalf and hold money in his hands while the children starve and go to bed hungry. That is Obi wickedness,” he said.

According to him, only a “heartless governor” would hold onto money despite hungry schoolchildren and roads and clinics in a state of disrepair. In the view of the former Lagos governor, neither the city dweller nor the farmer prospers at such a time.

“In the end, he refused to save the people because he preferred to save the money and he claimed to be a party labour (sic). Is that labour? You will have to be labouring under a terrible delusion if you think he will do a better job for this nation than he did for Anambra State.

“What is there to be proud of? After Obi left, Obi has nothing to be proud of. Instead, Obi moved, left Anambra crying. He moved to Lagos. Obi! Obi! Import and export. Warehouse economist. Obi, why did you do that?

“You now ran away to Labour. What kind of Labour? It means you have no understanding of what it means. When they talk of dignity of labour, instead [of him] to save the people, instead he saved the money. I am indeed very sorry,” he said.