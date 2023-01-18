Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Success has said that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi can’t fix Nigeria.

According to him, the level of competence and experience needed to fix this country is not found in Peter Obi.

He said Peter Obi is good at identifying Nigeria’s problems but not good at telling Nigerians the solution to our problems.

“I love Mr. Peter Obi as a person but the fact is that Nigeria’s Problems are bigger than Obi’s capacity considering his antecedents.

“The level of competence and experience needed to fix this country is not found in Peter Obi as Nigeria at this time can’t afford to elect someone that knows our pains but can’t fix it.

“We need to be wise ahead of the Presidential election coming up in February.

“We need to elect someone that knows the solution to our problems, that understands how to build an economy.”

“The capacity, energy, and strength to fix the issues facing us in this country can be seen in the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“We just need to be truthful to ourselves irrespective of our sentiments because what matters is the future of our country.

If we don’t get it right this time around, I am afraid, it will be difficult to get it right again .” he said.