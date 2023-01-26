…says Deltans in Diaspora will come to vote

By Jimitota Onoyume

A prominent Urhobo leader, Chief Peter Okagbare Akpofure , the Omamowho of Agbon Kingdom, Delta state , has thrown his weight behind the governorship bid of Senator Ovie OmoAgege.

Akoofure who is based in the United Kingdom , UK and hails from Kokori Community, Ethiope East local government area, said most Deltans in the UK , United States of America, USA, were interested in who becomes the next Governor of Delta State and the President of Nigeria come May 29, 2023.

Continuing, he said those of them in Diaspora with their Permanent voters cards, PVC, would be coming home to cast their votes.

“Some of us in Diaspora are coming home to exercise our right to vote with our PVC. This will not be too much for us to do since we are interested in good governance in Delta State and the country.”

He further advised politicians and the various contestants to understand that this election will not be about political parties, stressing that the electorates will be guided by the capacity of any candidate to deliver good governance in deciding who to vote for.

“The 2023 election is not about PDP or APC or Labour Party. It is about the generality of the people using their PVC to pick candidates they are confident can deliver. In the case of Delta State, it is about the choice of who Deltans want to be their governor.

“A candidate they are confident will deliver dividends of democracy without favour or preference for any particular section of the state.

“I am not committed to any political party rather the welfare and betterment of the ordinary Nigerian is my focus

“It is also not 5/5 for any political party. That is the bitter truth of 2023 elections. The people’s choice for President, Senator , House of Representative and the Delta State House of Assembly will vary irrespective of party affiliations. “

Chief Akpofure said indications were all over that the electorates would vote massively for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives congress, APC, in Delta state, Senator Ovie OmoAgege and his running mate Rt Hon Ossai Osanebe.

He said for the presidency they would vote for Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and his running mate Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

” For now Deltans want a change and their choice for Governor is His Excellency, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege and his Deputy Rt. Hon. Osanebe. There is a lot of excitement and vibes because of their competence , experience, qualification, and charismatic way of engaging the people. They are a formidable good team.

“It is like the Peter Obi & Datti Baba-Ahmed combination of Labour Party for Presidency. This is my candid personal opinion.”