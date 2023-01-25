By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Former employees of the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line, NNSL, are dying in droves, Organised Labour in the Maritime industry, has raised the alarm, expressing misgivings over the continued delay in the payment of pensions and other benefits of former employees of NNSL since 2008, despite a subsisting court order.

Under the platform of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Labour lamented that the protracted delay in the payment of the benefits to the former staff of the defunct NNSL as well as placing them on monthly pension have left many of the aged senior citizens frustrated, besides untimely death.

President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, while meeting with the leadership of the Dockworkers and Shipping branches of the MWUN few days ago noted if not that many of them have responsible children that have been taking care of them, most of the senior citizens would have died.

According to him “the aged Seafarers and former workers of the Nigerian National Shipping Line, are dying daily and in droves. I know what they are passing if not that some of them have responsible children; many of them would have died.

“I will be going to Abuja to see the Minister of Transport over the matter. In fact, I want know the outcome of the committee he set up to work out how they are going to be paid. We have subsisting court judgment that ordered the government not to pay their gratuities, other benefits and put them on monthly pensions. The court judgment is clear. These Senior citizens have suffered untold hardship. They spent their productive lives for this country and they deserved their benefits. We will stop at nothing to ensure that they get their benefits.”

Not long ago, while lamenting the plight of the former workers, expressed sadness over their lack of funds to meet their basic needs especially Medicare, Prince Adeyanju said “those lucky to be alive, now live like destitute.”

Speaking with Vanguard, he said: “Nothing has changed since the time we last spoke about this matter. The sad thing about this unending delay is that it has left the former workers of the defunct NNSL not only frustrated, but also dying in droves. The government is making it look like the people committed a crime by working for the government.

“Like I said before, we cannot be tired of urging the government to pay these former workers and placing those still alive on pension as ordered by a competent court of this country. These senior citizens spent most of their productive and youthful lives to serve this country. The least the government can do for them is to pay their benefits. We are not asking for what are not their rights. We owe them that obligation to fight for them. They are our former members. We cannot fold our hands and watch our former members beg to live. They are practically living like destitute. It does not speak well and encourage those still working.

“We won’t stop agitating and pressuring the government until they are paid or their beneficiaries are paid. It is sad that most of them that have died, died because of funds to meet their basic needs especially medical needs. The government has to immediately stop these unnecessary and untimely deaths by paying their benefits and placing those still alive on monthly pensions as ordered by a competent court of this country.”

Recall that Prince Adeyanju had at the last 5th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Union, in Lagos, wondered why the Federal Government found it difficult to even respect the court ruling that ordered that the ex-workers be paid their benefits and be put on monthly pension.

According to him, “we once again call on the Federal Ministry of Transportation to as a matter of importance accede to the demand for the payment of pension to our former members- aged Seafarers , whose employment were terminated by the defunct NNSL. The nation’s court has ruled in this regard that they should be placed on monthly pension.”