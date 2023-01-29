By Anayo Okoli & Chinedu Adonu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and leader of G-5 governors has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, would win the governorship election convincingly.

He also assured that he would consolidate on the achievements of outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Flanked by other members of G-5, Ugwuanyi, Ortom and Makinde, Wike made the declaration in Enugu during weekend’s flag off of Enugu State 2023 PDP campaign at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

He said that based on the mammoth crowd at the rally and the glowing speeches made at the occasion by prominent party hierarchy, Mbah was as good as having won.

“Now, it is obvious that Mbah has won,” Wike said.

Wike, who was happy at the turn of events, commended Ugwuanyi for his many achievements saying that Mbah would consolidate on the achievements.

Speaking on the role Ugwuanyi has been playing in the G-5 governors, Wike said Ugwuanyi is a dependable and reliable.

“Our coming here today is to tell you that we are solidly behind Ugwuanyi. He is a reliable and dependable person.

“Ugwuanyi is a man you can go to a war with.

“Ugwuanyi is somebody when he says yes, his yes is yes. No wonder the entire people of Enugu State are solidly behind him.

“Since Ugwuanyi is our own, Mbah is also our own. We will all give PDP candidates the necessary support to ensure that you emerge victorious in the coming elections,” he stated.

He thanked all the PDP faithful for the support they are giving Ugwuanyi, Saying he has seen that the young man who is going to take over from him is going for consolidation.

Also speaking, the governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom, commended the people of Enugu State for supporting PDP since the inception of democracy in 1999.

He urged the party faithful to vote for governorship candidate, Senate, Reps and House of Assembly but was silent on Presidency.

Earlier, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Peter Mbah had lauded Ugwuanyi over his infrastructure development and the peace he has continued to sustain in the state.

He promised to grow the economy of Enugu State as well as build on the dividends of democracy that Ugwuanyi enthroned.

In attendance were the G-5 governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Dr Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, the PDP Deputy National chairman, South, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, PDP National Vice chairman, South East, Chief Ali Odefa, Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi and all the PDP candidates for forthcoming 2023 general election.