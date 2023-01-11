.

By Steve Oko

Major stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in South East geo-political zone, have predicted a landslide victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the February 25 presidential poll in the zone.

The stakeholders who converged at the Umuahia country home of the South East Coordinator of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Theodore Orji, on Tuesday night, vowed to mobilize voters in the zone for the former Vice President whom they described as a friend of Ndigbo.

In his remarks at the strategic meeting, the host, Senator Orji, said that South East had always been a stronghold of the PDP, expressing confidence that the zone will still vote massively for the party’s candidates at the forthcoming polls.

The former Governor said that Atiku had brighter chances in South East based on his track record, capacity and ability to unify the country as exemplified during his time as Vice President.

He, however, challenged Director Generals and other critical stakeholders in the Atiku PCC in the zone, to be vigilant and steadfast as the polls approach.

Orji said that contrary to fears in some quarters, Ndigbo would not be relegated to the background under Atiku-Okowa presidency.

Similarly, former Senate President and the Acting Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees ( BoT), Dr Adolphus Wabara, said that Atiku had all it takes to take Nigeria out of her present political and economic doldrums.

He solicited the support of South East for the Atiku-Okowa presidency, assuring that Ndigbo will have nothing to lose by being part of the project.

In his remarks, Abia Deputy Governor and Chairman of Atiku-Okowa PCC in the state, Sir Ude Okochukwu, assured of the determination of his team to deliver Atiku in Abia State.

He urged Abians to troop out in their numbers during Atiku’s proposed visit on February 9 for Abia mega rally.

Other stakeholders from the zone including PDP presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; Chief Dan Ulasi; Professor Jude Njoku; among others pledged their unflinching support for Atiku.

The strategic meeting was attended by many PDP bigwigs in South East including Eze Duru Iheoma, SAN; Hon. Gary Tony Eneh, Dr Eme Okoro, Hon. Onyeka Onwe, and Chief Charles Ogbonnaya among others.