By Nwafor Sunday

A former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has accused the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, of abusing his right.

His reaction came barely twenty-four hours the party suspended him along with Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) and seven members from Ekiti state over allegations of anti-party activities.

However, reacting in a statement on Saturday, Nnamani argued that his right to fair hearing was consequently violated, noting that he was not giving opportunity to make representations in any meeting.

His words: “I was never at any time notified of any petition or complaint against me or informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the NWC of the PDP to suspend me from the party.

“I was not also invited to any meeting, proceeding or hearing of the NWC of the party where my supposed offence(s) was/were discussed.

“I was, therefore, not afforded the opportunity to make representations on my behalf at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party was made.”

“I’m grateful. It is reassuring that my political career is alive. It is not threatened. We are going into the forthcoming elections very confident.

“My right to fair hearing was consequently violated against the clear provisions of the constitution of the party, especially in disciplinary proceedings. More importantly, the superior constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I therefore, appeal to all of you to remain calm and law abiding, while we continue our campaign to a hopefully victorious conclusion”.

He added, “I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and solidarity to me across the length and breadth of Nigeria and even across the political divide since the suspension was announced.”