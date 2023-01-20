Chimaroke Nnamani

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has wielded the big stick against some party members for alleged anti-party activities.

It also announced the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee and the setting up of a caretaker committee to oversee the day-to-day running of party affairs in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, late on Friday.

Ologunagba said, “ After a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

“In the same vein, the NWC has approved the suspension of the underlisted Party members in Ekiti State also with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

“The suspended members in Ekiti State are;

1. Ayeni Funso -(Ekiti North)

2. Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central)

Others are;

1. Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II)

2. Ajayi Babatunde Samuel -(Ekiti North II)

3. Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central)

4. Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I)

5. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John -(Ekiti Central I)

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule.“

In a related development, Ologunagba in a separate statement said, “Following the recent developments in the Ekiti State Chapter of our great Party, the NWC after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), has dissolved the PDP Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

“In its place, the NWC, on behalf of NEC has approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of three (3) months effective from today Friday, January 20, 2023 and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC also approved the appointment of Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman of the PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.“