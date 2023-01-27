The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its Ebonyi Chairman, Mr Okorie Okoroafor, over alleged anti-party activities.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the suspension was ratified by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) after an emergency meeting on Friday in Abuja.

“Pursuant to sections 29 (2) (b) and 57(3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended) the NWC on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the suspension of Okoroafor with effect from Friday, Jan. 27.

“The suspension was over allegations of anti-party activities and violation of provisions of Section 58 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017),” he said.

He added that Okoroafor had been referred to the party’s appropriate disciplinary committee for further action.(NAN)