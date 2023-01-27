John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has suspended its Enonyi State Chapter Chairman, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor effective immediately.

This was announced in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Friday.

He said, “The NWC of the PDP at its emergency meeting held on January 27, 2023 extensively reviewed the conduct and activities of the Ebonyi State Chairman of our Party, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor.

“Pursuant to Sections 29 (2) (b) and 57(3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) the NWC has on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the suspension of Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor, with effect from today, Friday, January 27, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities and violation of provisions of Section 58 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“Consequently, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor has been referred to the Party’s appropriate Disciplinary Committee for further action.“

Although the party was silent on the specifics of Okoroafor‘s offence, it was gathered that apart from his alleged romance with the opposition in the state, the suspended chairman absented himself from the Presidential campaign rally recently held in the state.