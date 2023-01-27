Ademola Adeleke

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has rejected the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal which annulled the victory of its candidate, Adémólá Adeleke.

The PDP described the judgement as an attempt to nullify the mandate freely given to it and it’s Candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke by the people of Osun State in the July 16, 2022 Governorship election.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement in Abuja, on Friday said, “The judgment of the Tribunal is contrary to the Will of the people of Osun State which was expressed by the overwhelming votes cast for our Party and Candidate at the election.

“The July 16, 2022 Governorship election in Osun State was adjudged by Local and International Observers to be free, fair, transparent and clearly won by the PDP and our Candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke in confirmation of the wishes and aspiration of the people.

“The Will of the people of Osun State as expressed by electing Governor Adeleke must be respected. As a law-abiding Party, the PDP will explore all available legal means to restore the victory of our Party.

“The PDP charges the people of Osun State to be calm, remain at alert and continue to support Governor Adeleke as we restate our confidence in the Institution of the Judiciary to dispense justice in this matter at the Appellate Court.”