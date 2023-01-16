By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Directorate of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council in Plateau State has given an update on the road accident which occurred shortly after the Party ended its campaign in Pankshin local government area.

The council initially said that seven people lost their lives but later upgraded the figure to 13 while the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC say 16 people died.

The PDP immediately suspended activities in honour of the victims.

Yiljap Abraham, the Director, Media, and Publicity Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council Plateau State in a statement on Sunday said, “A total of 13 people are now confirmed dead following Saturday’s truck accident along Pushit-Panyam road.

“The latest report by the medical team of the PDP Campaign Council shows that as of Sunday morning, all cases are stable and responding to treatment – including the two cases that were critical on Saturday.

“The Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH is currently managing 24 cases; Nissi Domino’s hospital in Mangu 20 cases; Infinity Hospital, Mangu eight cases; Cottage Hospital Mangu four cases; Panyam Clinic four cases. The cases at Allah Na Kowa in Mangu have all been transferred to JUTH.

“In all, there are 64 patients presently receiving treatment. Families have started claiming and performing the burial rites of their loved ones. The Gubernatorial Candidate of the PDP, Barr Caleb Mutfwang has asked his team to provide every assistance possible to the grieving families.”

Teams of party and campaign council officials from the secretariats, the zones, and local governments have been deployed with many family members in this moment of grief.

But the FRSC in a statement by RC Peter Longsan Route Commander Public Enlightenment Officer noted, “Fatal road traffic crash occurred on 14 January 2023 along Pankshin – Jos Road at about 5:00 pm. It was a lone crash involving a truck conveying people from a Plateau Central Zone political campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The number of people involved was 99, the number of people killed in the crash was 16 adult males, while 83 people sustained various degrees of injury. The injured victims were taken to hospitals in Panyam and Mangu town, both in Mangu LGA. FRSC Operatives of Pankshin Unit Command, passersby, volunteers, and other spirited individuals evacuated the injured victims for medical attention, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at Mangu General Hospital, Panyam General Hospital, and Nissi Private Hospital all in Mangu LGA.

“The unfortunate incident happened as a result of excessive speed and overloading, which led to the loss of control and resulted in the crash. FRSC has been advising that people should use vehicles strictly for the purpose the manufacturer made for, motorists to maintain a safe speed to avoid the risk of involving in road traffic crashes…

The Generation Next Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress governorship Candidate has also suspended its campaign tour for three days in the state in honour of the victims.

A statement by the spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi said the suspension became necessary to allow Nentawe and members of his party “join the PDP, its governorship Candidate, and the families of the deceased in mourning the accident victims.”