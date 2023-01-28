By Chinonso Alozie

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced Albert Agulanna as the winner of the court-ordered fresh primary for the Aboh/Ngor Okpala federal constituency in Imo state.

The PDP made this known to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday through the state Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor.

The main opposition party said the fresh primary followed the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, which earlier voided the primary based on the issue of venue.

According to PDP, “Imo PDP Congratulates Engr. Albert Agulanna On His Victory As Candidate for Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has congratulated Engr. Albert Chibuzo Agulanna on his election as the House of Representatives Candidate of the Party for Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency.

“Imo PDP describes the victory of Engr. Agulanna is refreshing and notes that it is a reaffirmation of the faith and confidence that the people of Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency have in him.

“Recall that the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, presided over Honorable Justice Rita Nosakhare Pemu, had recently voided the primary election of the Party for Abor Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency earlier won by Engr. Agulanna based on issues of venue. The court had also ordered our Party to conduct a fresh primary election within fourteen days.”

“In compliance with the court order, our Party, today, January 27, 2023, held a fresh primary election in which Engr. Agulanna polled a total of fifty votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Ugochukwu Uzoma, who polled two votes.

Our Party, therefore, thanks our stakeholders in the Federal Constituency for their patience and resilience as the Party navigated through the setback, while appealing to our teeming members and supporters to remain firm in their decision to vote for the PDP come February 25th, 2023,” PDP said.