John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has been thrown into mourning as the party’s Governorship candidate in next month’s general election, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne has died.

Ikonne who recently returned from medical treatment abroad was said to have had a relapse and was admitted to the National Hospital where he died in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to a statement by his son, Dr Chikezie Uche-Ikonne, on behalf of the family, the late gubernatorial candidate died at the National Hospital, Abuja at about 4 am after a brief illness.

The statement read in part: “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.

“Thank you.

“Dr Uche-Ikonne Chikezie

“For the family.”