By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has assured that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would win the elections in the state despite the noise from the opposition.

The Governor spoke Tuesday in Makurdi while addressing party supporters and leaders during the reception for the PDP governorship candidate, Titus Uba who recently returned to the country after being away on health grounds.

He reiterated that with the dominance of the PDP in the state the opposition would have no chance in the state in the coming elections.

The Governor said “the PDP is totally in charge of Benue state, there is no room for the opposition. We have three senatorial seats, we have seven o

f out of the 11 House of Representatives seats. Out of the 30 State Assembly seats we have 26. We have all 23 Local Government Chairmanship seats as well as the 276 Councilorship positions so we are ready.

“I want to assure Benue people that no amount of noise made by the opposition will make us lose the 2023 elections,” he said.

While thanking the people of the state for their prayers for the PDP candidate who recently took ill said “Uba was ill and was taken to Abuja and then Germany for medical attention.

“Today he is back and he is also on his feet. The prayers of the Benue people did so much and he is prepared to diligently serve Benue people. And wherever or whichever area that I have not touched in our tenure he will ensure it is done because the government is a continuum.”

Earlier, the governorship candidate thank the Benue people “for standing in the gap for me through prayers which ensured my speedy recovery. I will not take it for granted and I remain eternally grateful.”