The Mayor of Urhoboland and ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has called on Deltans and ex-militants alike to rally support for Sheriff Oborevwori, saying, the electorate should vote for the PDP’s candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The Gbaregolor, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State-born Mayor stated this in a chat with our correspondent, over the weekend, noting that the people of the state owe it a duty to vote massively for the man he described as the best choice for Deltans at the March 2023 gubernatorial election.

Mayor Akpodoro stated that Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration shouldn’t be the only yardstick to judge the person or the administrative acumen of the Sheriff, who is the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, adding that, Oborevwori since assuming office as the Chief lawmaker in the State has brought “enormous peace” to bear in the State House of Assembly being the longest serving Speaker in a once-troubled legislative arm of the government.

He stated further that, the Speaker has left no one in doubt that he has the character, capacity, and track record to steer the ship of the state to safety and to this extent, he noted, the policies and programmes of the governorship hopeful is proof to his readiness to develop the state and her citizens beyond the rhetorics of his major opponent, who he described as a fortune seeker with questionable intentions for personal enrichment using the state apparatus to better his lot to the detriment of the people.

“Oborewhori,” the Mayor, noted, “is a man to be trusted, having been tested in the legislature for over four years now. I have instructed all my followers to come out in their large numbers and support the visionary leadership of the PDP candidate as he called on the youths to ‘shine their eyes and follow who knows the road.'”

“The people of Delta State,” Akpodoro stressed, “won’t vote for a serial betrayer, who ambushes the good of Urhobo and Isoko nations using his proxies.

He maintained that a candidate of that particular party is only wasting his time and won’t win the state on account of what he represents, describing him as too greedy to be trusted.

“Everyone who worked with the candidate of the particular opposition candidate in the state,” Akpodoro added, “has a sour taste of betrayal and for this reason, the Delta State electorates should shun that person for the good of the people and state.”

“Voting for a contractor and the champion of ‘winner takes it all’,” the Mayor said, “would spell doom for the people of the state in the next eight years as he called on Oborevwori to ensure he fulfils all the promises he made in good faith to the people.”

“The people of the state,” Akpodoro emphasised, “need to be taken to the next level of prosperity as laid down by the outgoing administration of the PDP in the state.”

“To compare Oborevwori to the opposition candidate is akin to comparing apple to an orange,” noting that the people have gone past the state of rhetorics and deceptions.

“Even with the acclaimed developmental strides of the opposition element in the state, the Mayor said, “such infrastructure development as falsely acclaimed by the ‘contract-seeking figure exists only in the imagination of the of the purveyors of “phoney projects in the Delta Central senatorial district” as he further described the purported initiation of the technology university as another attempt at deceiving the people of Ndokwa nation into voting for him.

“The people of Delta State have made up their minds to vote in Oborevwori, and there’s no going back,” Akpodoro affirmed.

“I will lead the campaign for Oborevwori, and this has nothing to do with party politics. It’s about the candidates, who are parading themselves as the best, but we know only one candidate and that is the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. The contractors should face their stock in trade while Sheriff takes the mantle of leadership on May 29, 2023.

“You can not be the sole contractor to the Federal Government in the state building infrastructure meant for the state in your clan alone to the detriment of public good and also want to be governor. The contracts should be enough for such a businessman, who doesn’t see the state beyond his siblings and himself. Deltans should be left alone because Sheriff is our man, and we trust him,” the Urhobo Mayor stated.