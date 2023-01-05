Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro has predicted total victory for all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for the forthcoming general elections.

Otuaro who gave the prediction at Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state, said that the Okowa administration in in the state had performed credibly to the admiration of Deltans.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Okowa for the construction of Aladja-Isaba road, Madagho Sport road and interventions at the Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

Otuaro said Warri South-West would not disappoint the party, and assured that they would vote for all candidates of the party as they had always done.

He said that the PDP had never lost any election in Warri South-West since 1999 and would not fail now.

He urged the people to vote Atiku-Okowa for President, Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme for Governor, Hon Michael Diden for Senate, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi for House of Representatives and Emomotimi Guwor for House of Assembly.

The Delta Deputy Governor also commended former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for his contributions to peace and development of the party in the state.