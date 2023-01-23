By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu East Senatorial district of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has begun ward-to-ward grassroots mobilisation of the electorates for the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Deputy Director General (Enugu East) of the Peter Mbah Gubernatorial Campaign Organization, Hon. Deacon Okey Ogbodo has subsequently inaugurated ward units and door-to-door campaign groups aimed at ensuring that all the candidates of the PDP are voted for in all the elections.

Inaugurating a 10-member committee that will facilitate engagement with the grassroots of Obeagu ward 3 in Enugu South local government area, Ogbodo told the Greater Obeagu Political Movement that the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Peter Mbah has a vision for tomorrow.

He added that the Greater Obeagu political movement was a great vision similar to Peter Mbah’s future foresight, noting that apart from God the next beings are men in power and urged them to always stay close to those in power.

“We are not yet ripe for opposition and so we should be where things such as infrastructure and human capital are being shared. Take control of your territory and ensure that you cast your votes for all the PDP candidates,” Ogbodo charged them.

He tasked them to be humble but resolute in their approach to convince the electorates to still vote for the candidates of PDP, assuring that the party will consolidate on the giant strides impacted by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with Peter Mbah as his successor.

Member, House of Representatives for Enugu North/Enugu South Federal Constituency, Rep. Offor Chukwuegbo asked the electorates to ensure that they developed strong partnership ties with political leaders, stating that politics was also a give-and-take partnership.

Other members of the Peoples Democratic Party at the inauguration included the Member Representing Enugu south urban state constituency, Hon. Sam Ngene; the House of Assembly candidate for Enugu South Rural constituency, Mr Chukwudi Nwankwo; the Vice Chairman of PDP (Enugu East), Mr Freedom Nnam; Venerable Jonathan Agbo, Convener of the Greater Obeagu political movement, Mr Duke Nwafor; among others.

Convener of the group, Hon Duke Nwafor, explained that the membership of the movement was drawn from all the political parties in the community who after several weeks of brainstorming came to the conclusion that PDP remains the most organised and focused political party in the state and will vote for its candidates in the coming elections.

A clergy, Venerable Agbo charged the group to ensure that they utilize effectively the one-week extension for the collection of permanent voters cards (PVC) and also mobilise other members of the community to collect their own PVC with the one-week grace.