LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, yesterday, gave reasons for boycotting the party’s senatorial rally flag-off, in Okitipupa area of the state.

This development has further deepened the crisis within the party in the state.

The party leadership in the state held a senatorial rally in the Southern Senatorial district, last week, and shut out some leaders of the party.

In a chat with Vanguard, the lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, who explained why he and some party leaders boycotted the rally, said: “We only saw pictures of the rally on the social media and television.”

While accusing the PDP candidate of the party for Ondo South, Agboola Ajayi, of shutting out some party leaders, he said: “He is just behaving anyhow as the Senatorial Candidate of the party. Not only me, but I am also aware that many core leaders and members of the PDP did not attend the rally because they were not carried along in the scheme of things.