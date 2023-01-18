Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said his political allies in the G5 will soon conclude talks on the preferred presidential candidate to support in the February 25 election.

Wike disclosed this during a rally of the Rivers state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

According to Wike, the people of the state know their political bearings and will not play second fiddle concerning the general election slated for February 25 and March 11 2023.

He said, “Now, it is one man, one vote. All the votes must be in one basket from the governorship to the House of Assembly. The other one we are concluding. When we conclude, you will be told,” he told the party supporters at the event.

“Nobody should intimidate you. Nobody should tell you any story. We are free-born in this country. We are not second-class citizens. Nobody can tell us anything. I dare them. Let anybody do any funny thing, We’ll tell them we are from Rivers State.”

Wike also said the 2023 elections is a fight to finish, saying, “This election we are going for is a fight to finish and we are very ready. We are waiting for those strangers, those people who can sell their state for a pot of porridge, we are waiting for them to come back. Do they have anything to offer?” he asked his supporters who chorused a loud, “No.”