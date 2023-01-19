Sen. Sandy Onor, Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River has alleged that APC had plans to use instrumentality of government to cause crisis in the state during the general elections.

Onor stated this on Thursday during a meeting with traditional rulers in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River when his campaign team belted at Bendeghe Ekiem near Ikom.

He said while PDP was on the field selling their manifesto to the people, the ruling party in the state was hatching plans to rig the polls by causing mayhem across PDP stronghold.

The PDP governorship candidate, who presently represents Cross River Central Senatorial District in the Senate, said he possessed the necessary experience needed to enthrone good governance in the state.

He urged the traditional rulers to reject the APC and cast their votes for him and other PDP candidates.

“I did a lot of projects as chairman of Etung Local Government Area and as Senator of the Federal Republic.

“PDP is campaigning and APC is quietly plotting how to cause violence and rig the election.

“Come March 11, 2023, the chiefs should go out and vote for me because when I become governor, I will make a difference for the people.”

The former Governor of the state, Mr Donald Duke, who was in the PDP team, said Onor was the only person that could restore hope to the hopeless situation that the APC had allegedly placed the people.

The spokesperson of the traditonal rulers, Chief Augustine Imoh, described the PDP candidate is a good man whose political trajectory they carefully followed.

Meanwhile, APC has described the PDP’s allegation as baseless and out of fear of loss.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Erasmus Ekpang, while reacting to the allegation, said that APC had been on the field campaign even as it would officially flag off the campaign on Saturday.(NAN)