By Wole Mosadomi-Minna.

The Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) has clamped down on illegal drug markets across the country in connection with the distribution of illicit drugs.

Within seven months, officials of the Council said that it has permanently closed down 3,000 open drugs markets responsible for the distribution of illicit drugs and that no fewer than 10 people have also been arrested for the same offence.

The Markets mostly affected were located in Sabon Gari, Kano state, Idumota, Lagos state and under the bridge in Onitsha.

Registrar of the Council, Pharmacy Ibrahim Ahmed Baba Shehu stated this during a courtesy visit to the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello at Government House, Minna yesterday.

He said the step was part of the renewed vigour of the Council towards sanitizing illegal drug markets by waging a total war against the defaulters across the country.

According to him,” we are not only closing down these open drugs markets but we are replacing them with regulated facilities where drugs would be properly stored, handled and sold to retailers and thus giving room for coordinated wholesale Centres “.

Baba Shehu explained that the coordinated wholesale facility in Kano has been completed adding that it will be opened in July this year while that of Lagos is also in progress.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello while receiving the Registrar and his team stressed the need for effective enforcement of regulations on the dispensation of drugs on open canter especially if not prescribed.

He lamented that quack pharmacists have been responsible for the sale of illicit drugs to youths in the state

saying,”this is very disturbing because the development has in no small way affected the security of our state.”

The Governor commended the Council for the steps taken and admonished them not to relent on their efforts just as he promised the state government support towards achieving their aims and objectives.