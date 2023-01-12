By Funmi Komolafe

The news of the demise of Paul Puritt, a retired staff of the Canadian Labour Congress ( CLC), on December 23, 2022 came to many of us who knew him as a rude shock even at the age of 84.

Uncle Paul as some of us called him was a Canadian by birth but one who fell in love with Africa and did a lot of training for workers in many countries in West Africa.

Our paths crossed in 1998 when two of us, then labour reporters, my self for Vanguard and Prisca Egede of the Guardian, were nominated for training as a part of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) West African project.

Paul was convinced that as journalists reporting labour, we needed to be informed about the position of the international working class on political and economic issues.

The training programmes, that he facilitated with the assistance of John Odah were quite enriching.

The first part of the programme was held in Ghana, in West Africa.

It was so well coordinated by Brother Paul that we had time to interact with union leaders and workers from many West African countries.

This became the basis of our friendship with union members from Ghana, Sierra Leone and other West African countries till today.

Uncle Paul’s charming personality was so infectious that we related like brothers and sisters.

The second part of the programme that was held in Canada was even more memorable.

It was during this programme that we knew that opposition to the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) and its conditionalities was not only staged by developing countries but also developed countries like Canada.

We also gained more knowledge about the World Bank and its activities that have impoverished rather that prosper many countries.

The programme was so well organized that we visited many parts of Canada. From Toronto to Ottawa, to Winnipeg and a few other cities.

He was always with his partner Anna who also gave us warm reception. Brother Paul took interest in our welfare as if we were his daughters.

At a point we visited one of his sons and his family in Canada. He took us to see the Waterfalls that divide America and Canada. The trip was not just for education, we had time for leisure as well.

I recall when during our visits, we saw goats jumping from one mountain to another.

Prisca and I said casually that the goats would be good for Nigerian Pepper soup but Uncle Paul told us “they are mountain goats” and are not edible. Indeed, he said, it’s an offense to kill the goats.

When I had a foot twist on snow in Canada, Uncle Paul and Anna were so caring. They gave first aid with which I returned to Nigeria though with a swollen foot.

Goodnight Uncle Paul, we miss you but we’ll never forget you.

Uncle Paul was in Nigeria so many times that he fell in love with Nigeria.

Often times he chose to travel by road meeting ordinary Nigerians on the route.

He was full of commendation for the Nigeria Labour Congress led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as President and Comrade John Odah as general secretary for the way they led the struggle for the National Minimum Wage during the tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In his lifetime, he visited 87 countries working on education programmes for workers.

He was indeed a bridge builder. Uncle Paul was a firm believer in the ability of the working class to make society better. He was also a defender of the Palestinians cause.

He didn’t go to church or mosque. He was a firm believer that man created socio-economic challenges and should also resolve the contradictions.

The educational programmes he coordinated produced well-educated union members in Africa, Asia and the Middle-East.