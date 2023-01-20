Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, the Assistant Director of Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council APC-PCC, has responded to Pastor Tunde Bakare over his recent comments.

Recall that Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church who is also a former presidential aspirant undr APC had during a recent address, called on eligible Nigerians to vote out politicians who see the presidency as their entitlement.

Apparently referring to the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu who had early declared that the presidency is his turn (Emi lokan), Bakare said it is the turn of Nigerians who have been frustrated by previous governments.

Responding to Bakare’s speech, Otunba Ajiboye issued a strongly worded statement that reads;

“There is no doubt about the fact that Pastor Tunde Bakare has been a successful clergyman but his foray into politics is a little bit confusing even to himself, for him to begin to assume that he’s a politician is a complete mistake. That President Buhari chose him as a running mate some times back is not enough to arrogate himself a position of aristotle and begin to pontificate and predict political permutations.

“He’s as ordinary as the man on the street without any political clout. A man who got zero votes at his party primaries simply means he has zero personality, zero popularity and zero leadership. He should simply go and rest and allow politicians to be on the field.

“This is the same man who deceitfully told the world as if God spoke to him that he was going to be the next President after Buhari, then went into the primaries of the party he belonged to and nobody could vote for him. Since the primaries, he’s been relatively forgotten in the political space and so he’s come out now to start analysing politics as if he’s a societal barometer for good character.

“What scares Nigerians the most is his inter-lopping attitude thinking that if he speaks the world will tremble, the world no longer revolves around him and he must understand that. He then goes on to brag about certificates at a time when we’re talking about political popularity and relevance.

“I think he should be quiet and allow God to speak to him, if God has stopped speaking to him, then he needs to stop speaking to Nigerians and misleading people. We (APC) are concerned about how to marshal democracy and the next elections peacefully, let Pastor Bakare not throw any clog in the wheel of anybody’s progress.

“His onslaught stands condemnable and I condemn it in the strongest terms, he needs to stop meddling with the political process and understand that he can’t fool God with big grammar.

“Why should our society allow a clergyman of multi-dimensional polarization to guide our behaviour as a society? At some point he spoke so well about Asiwaju, at another point he will speak against Asiwaju. At some point he spoke so well about President Buhari, when he’s seeing that Buhari is not doing his bidding, he speaks against Buhari. The man is such an inconsistently unstable person, let him just face his business as a clergy man that he’s called to do rather than meddle in politics”