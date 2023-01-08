.

*‘You have to be jobless to be there’

By Gabriel Olawale

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed concern over the massive participation of young people in political rallies, saying that the majority of them were a result of joblessness in the country.

Speaking during the RCCG January Holy Ghost Service on Friday, Adeboye accused political parties of hiring crowds to attend their rallies.

Also Read

What Pastor Adeboye said will happen in 2023

His words: “I watched it on the news. If human beings promote you, oh, I don’t know whether I should say this. I’m sure you have been watching the campaign rallies. I watched it on the news. I don’t know if you have noticed that two different people don’t hold their campaign simultaneously in a town. Have you noticed that? You don’t know why? Because the majority of the crowd, the majority are rented. So I come, I pay, you gather. After I’ve gone, another man comes, he pays, you gather.

“Somebody said ‘Daddy, you keep on saying that you haven’t heard from God about who will win or who will…’ Maybe because there are several things occupying my mind and one of it is; when I see the crowd gathering and if you look at the crowd majority of them crowd are young. When I see the hundreds of thousands of youths, you have to be jobless to be attending all these rallies. What is going to happen when the campaigns are over?”