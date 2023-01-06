By Biodun Busari

Residents of an Indian town, Joshimath located in Uttarakhand state have been struck with fear following the appearance of large cracks in their houses.

The government ordered an evacuation of the people in the area on Thursday when land subsidence caused the walls of houses and temples to crack.

According to India Today, authorities stopped several construction projects after thousands of protesters obstructed a national highway in the Himalayan state.

The report revealed that repeated landslides forced the town residents to sleep outside their homes in the chilly winter amid fear of roof collapse.

The state’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was holding a high-level meeting on Friday morning to discuss the issue.

District officials have said that cracks have developed in more than 500 buildings in the area due to the slow land sinking issue.

Ecology experts have said the area is a fragile Himalayan region that is already affecting several revered Hindu shrines that draw millions of pilgrims annually.

“We leave the house the moment it starts raining because we’re scared,” said Sumedha Bhatt, who lives in Ravigram village

Some families had also resorted to makeshift measures, such as using polyethene sheets to prevent leakage and using wooden planks to offer extra support to their houses.