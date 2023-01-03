By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An investment firm, Gem Global Yield, GGY, has obtained a $100 million investment commitment to offer Universal Cash Rewards-as-a-Service (UCraaS)-CashToken to customers.

Group Managing Director, MD, GGY, Lai Labode , said the company was the first to offer UCraaS, cash token.

According to Labode, the investment would accelerate the delivery of its life changing consumer loyalty reward product to numerous consumers and businesses at every point of patronage worldwide.

He said, “Following an equity exchange listing, GEM will offer CashToken a share subscription facility of up to $100 million for a 36-month period, allowing CashToken to access money by issuing equity shares to GEM.

“The timing and maximum size of such drawdown will be under CashToken’s control, and there are no minimum drawdown requirements.

“The money is anticipated to contribute to CashToken’s aspirations for strategic development, which includes: worldwide expansion to important cities across the world, the distribution of the company’s socially smart business model to various clients and the optimization of customer loyalty/rewards for businesses globally.

“CashToken is very happy about this financial commitment, because it will enable companies maximize their investments in customer loyalty globally while providing customers with dependable, unmistakable, life-changing Cash Reward opportunities.

“CashToken Rewards International is leading a new generation of Social Smart Business Models that connects the strategic interests of businesses across the world directly to the world most potent patronage cash rewards that leads to sustainable social development. It is designed for unassailable sustainability.”

About CashToken

CashToken is the Powerball of Global Retail. CashToken is the flagship product designed to connect every purchase of good and services in any country to a guaranteed instant cash rewards and an automatic ticket into National Weekly Consumer Draws that offers a chance to win up to $100 million.

CashToken has been successfully launched in Nigeria and is fully operational. It boasts of major clients like MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, 9mobile Nigeria, Lagos State Government and Mastercard International among others.

The CashToken Reward International / MasterCard deal includes: the development of a Pan-African marketplace where Mastercard Holders in Africa can buy from a wide range of aggregated merchants and receive CashTokens reward for patronage.