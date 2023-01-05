Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, presidential campaign in Osun state, the former State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has inaugurated the campaign committee in the state.

This is as the name of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola is not on the 85-man list committee while some associates, like Najeem Salam, and Lowo Adebiyi were included in the campaign team.

Speaking while inaugurating the team at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo on Thursday, Oyetola disclosed that the APC presidential hopeful Bola Tinubu is not just a problem solver but a genius who fits the present Nigerian challenges.

“We have a task at hand, which is to mobilise support and deliver success for our presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As members and stakeholders who have resolved to work for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Kashim Shettima and other candidates of our great party, the APC at the February and March polls, we must intensify our efforts and ensure no stone is left unturned.

“At this critical time in the history of Nigeria, there is no room for an experiment on the choice of our next president.

“Considering Tinubu and Shettima’s political pedigree, good, responsible and responsive governance antecedents, there is no doubt that the cap fits them.

“Asiwaju is a pathfinder and leader per excellence. Once he identifies a problem, he not only solves it, but also comes up with an institutional framework to ensure such a problem does not occur again. For instance, to tackle perennial flooding, he dredged the Atlantic Ocean, reclaimed the land and created the Eko Atlantic City where you have various economic activities going on there today.

“Our Presidential candidate is not only a problem solver, but he is also a genius, a roadmap designer and an implementor who out of little or nothing, turned around the socioeconomic fortunes of Lagos State”, he said.

Earlier, the acting State APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, urged the party’s loyalists to begin a door-to-door campaign and mobilisation of people to troop out en masse to elect and ensure victory for the party.

Lawal who described the choice of Tinubu as a round peg in a round hole said the time has come for all lovers of good governance to get him elected.

Speaking in the same vein, Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye expressed confidence in God that Oyetola would be victorious and return as Osun Governor while Tinubu would also be elected the next president of the country.

Owoeye who described the outcome of July 16, 2022, Osun governorship as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as a temporary setback, said God would soon return Oyetola back to govern the State for a second term before July this year.

He urged the party’s loyalists to embark on unit-based campaigns across the State saying no effort must be spared to ensure victory for all the party’s candidates in the next general elections.

“In 2019, the Supreme Court gave its final verdict on July 5, affirming the victory of Oyetola as the governor. If you know them, go and tell them that before July 5, 2023 Oyetola will be returned as Osun Governor.

“They thought they could manipulate the results of the election in their favour, but we thank God that the results of the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System (BVAS) exposed them”, he added.