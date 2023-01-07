The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Dr David Oyedepo, has called on the Federal Government to massively invest in human capital to restore the lost esteem of the country.

Oyedepo made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota, Ogun.

The chancellor stressed the need for more investment in human capital development because this is the most viable and stable stock that any county could ever invest on.

“There is the need for more investment education because this is the bedrock of sustainable national development for any nation,” Oyedepo said.

He noted that the nation had lost its self esteem because of the poor investment in human capital through education.

The chancellor therefore urged the federal government to create an enabling environment for youths to thrive in order to reduce those traveling out of the country.

“Parents need to reorientate their children,” adding that traveling out of the country is not the best as there are many youths stranded in foreign countries who could not come back home because of shame,” he said.

“We all need to stay in Nigeria to rebuild and restore the lost esteem of the country.

“Everyone has a part to play in the recovery of his nation,” he said. (NAN)