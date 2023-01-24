Hon. Dr. Benjamin Okiemute

A foundation member of All Progressives Congress APC in Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, Hon. ( Dr.) Benjamin Essien Okiemute, has said the defection of former Delta State Secretary of All Progressives Congress APC, Nick Ovuakporie from the party has no single effect on APC in Isoko Nation.

Okiemute, a former member, Delta State House of Assembly, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Warri, said Ovuakporie was among the major beneficiaries of APC led government since its inception contrary to his reasons for leaving the APC to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This is the same Nick Ovuakporie who does not know his voting unit in his Oyede community. Anyway, he left APC by himself alone and that is why his defection from the party has no single effect on APC even in his Oyede community and the entire Isoko South and North local governments.”

Okiemute also Deputy Director General, Joel Onowakpo Thomas Delta South Senatorial District Campaign Organization, 2023, said ” I am a foundation member of APC and I worked for the victory of APC in Isoko South and North in 2015. And from that time till now I have not gotten anything from the APC government, but I have remained in the party and still working toward the victory of all APC candidates in Isoko nation, because of my loyalty to the party.”

He continued, ” So, the reasons given by Nick Ovuakporie, for leaving APC are not tenable, and such reasons are not enough for him to leave the party. Anyway, he has the freedom to associate with his new found party PDP. However, his leaving the party does not and will not in any way affect the APC in Isoko nation”

” The APC remains intact, very strong, formidable in Isoko Nation, and we would ensure victory for all APC candidates in Isoko South and North come February, 25th and March 11th elections in the state.”

Okiemute, Deputy Director General, Mobilization and Contact for Ovie Omo- Agege Governorship Campaign Organization, 2023, expressed hope that Isoko people and Deltans would vote for the APC candidates for Presidency, National Assembly, Governorship, and State House of Assembly at the forthcoming elections.

He called on Isoko people and Deltans of voting age to come out en mass on February 25th and March 11th and vote for APC and ensure to monitor their votes to prevent any manipulation.