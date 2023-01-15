By Adeola Badru

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ibadan Command has appealed to Nigerians to come and collect their passports that have been produced before they expire in their custody.

Briefing journalists over the development during a press conference at Oyo state NIS Command, Agodi Ibadan, the Acting Comptroller General (ACG) Mrs. Dora Amahian, who is the Deputy Controller for General Planning Research and Statistic at the Service Headquaters Abuja, appealed to Nigerians that have applied for passport since last six to nine months to come and collect there passports.

She said: “close to 7,500 passports are yet to be collected in our custody, most of those people don’t show up for collection.”

“You can imagine almost 7,500 uncollected produced passports are in our custody now, some have been ready since over a year and some are over two years now, we have been trying to reach them through their various numbers up till now, I’m appealing to them to come and collect their passports,” Dora said.

While speaking about the issue of appointment, the NIS acting comptroller general said: “the appointment that we are operating now is meant for seamless effort of the applicants to know when they are coming instead of coming and be waiting, when it’s time for you for your appointment come over and you will be well attended to.”

Dora also used the medium to explain about the duration of process of the passport, she said: “For a fresh case is six weeks and for the re-issue case, which we normally call renewal takes three weeks, once we collect your number you have no problem we will get in touch, the beauty of this passport is that it you can track it on the system, you can know the status of your application on the system, with your reference number you have given on the form, so it’s a lot easier, we’ve tried to made it more easier for the applicants.”

“I’m using medium to advise the applicants to fill in their correct numbers so that when your passports are produced we can reach and tell you to come, you don’t need to come here everyday to come and check if your passport has been done or not, leave your correct and accurate details we will contact you.”

“Please come over and pick your passports we don’t want them to get expired with us before they come and say that they’ve not collected their passport from us before it gets expired, please come and pick it up, I’m using this medium to appeal to Nigerians to come and collect their passports at our command, we work round the clock now because we want you to come and pick your passports.”

“We have been sending messages, if you know that you applied for passport in the last six to nine months please come and pick it up they are ready in our command,” She urged.