Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, presidential candidate in the February 25 election in Osun state, over 500 support groups have agreed to work in tandem ahead of the poll.



The groups from different local government areas of the state met at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo on Thursday to fine tune strategy for all the groups to work as one.



Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Osun Presidential Campaign Committee’s head of groups monitoring, Dr Ayodele Owoade said the committee is working with the groups with a view to delivering one million votes for Tinubu in the state.



“Our major focus is to deliver Osun votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on February 25. One of the ways to achieve that is to work with the various support groups in the state. For now we have over 500 of them and more have been asked to register online.



“We met them today to ensure that we are all working towards the same goal, Tinubu’s victory. We have all discussed and have agreed to complement each other, especially in the area of canvassing and ensuring voters troop out en masse to vote APC candidate on the election day”, he said.



While stressing the resolve of the groups to work together, he added that each group have been given specific mandate to pursue within the remaining period to the poll.