By David Odama, LAFIA

A bomb blast suspected to be an airstrike Wednesday hits a community in the Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa leaving no fewer than 40 people killed

The blast vanguard gathered was targeted at people suspected to be bandits who have been terrorizing the residents along the border areas of Nasarawa and Benue states.

It was not clear at the time of filling the report whether the blast was carried out by the military forces, but sources said the blast would not be unconnected with the perceived act of terrorism between the Benue, and Nasarawa borders.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Yakubu Lawal confirmed the incident.

He said the state government was aware of the blast disclosing that the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Akabe has visited the last area to ascertain the incident.

The Commissioner who declined to confirm the number of casualties involved called on the residents in the state particularly those in Doma and the adjoining villages to remain calm as the government was doing everything possible to get to the root of the matter.

Yes, there’s a blast that happened between Nasarawa and Benue state border, suspected to be an air strike, for now, it cannot be ascertained whether is from the military, it is within suspicion, maybe is as a result of surveillance from military operation.

“The deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe was deployed to the area, there were casualties but I cannot ascertain because is still undisclosed for now, the deputy will brief the governor when he comes back,” he said.

Also confirming the blast, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria police, Nasarawa state Command, DSP Nansel Ramham said there was an air strike, but could not state clearly whether the military forces were involved in the blast.

“We are aware there was an air strike around the Nasarawa, Benue border today, but what we are not sure is whether it was military forces or from other sources.

The state government has also confirmed the incident. The number of casualties has not been ascertained”, the PPRO stated.

It would be recalled that last Monday over six school pupils were kidnapped by suspected bandits in the Doma Local government Area of Nasarawa state where only 2 out of the school pupils have been rescued.