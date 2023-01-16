Saraki

…names four zones PDP will win

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki said Peter Obi’s Labour Party, LP is the biggest challenge of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the South-East region of the country.

Saraki made this submission during an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Monday.

He said, “South-South is a strong PDP area. We will do very well in South-South, South-East, the challenge we have there, of course, is Labour.

“But we will still do well in the South-East and take our 25 per cent. We will do well in North Central, we will do well in North-West and North-East,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Senate President has insisted that the PDP will win four political zones – North-West, North-East, South-South and North-Central during the election.

“We need four zones. By the time you have four zones, you will win the election.

“The four zones that we will win are North-west, North-east, South-south and North-central, and we will take our 25 per cent more than 24 states. There is no doubt about that,” he added.

Recall that Saraki, Nyesom Wike, Udom Emmanuel, Ayo Fayose, Bala Mohammed, among others, lost the PDP 2023 presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar.