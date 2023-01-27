Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has congratulated its candidate in the last governorship election in Osun State, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Election Tribunal.

According to the party, the decision of the tribunal is an affirmation of broad-based electoral reforms initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari which has seen greater deployment of technology by the electoral umpire to expose over-voting and other election rigging methods.

Party spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement issued Friday in Abuja noted that the tribunal’s verdict represents victory for democracy and the rule of law.

He said it is a categorical affirmation of the will of the Osun electorate as expressed at the polls.

“The peaceful conduct of the Osun governorship election and effective recourse procedures are eloquent testament to our Party’s commitment to bequeathing a legacy of credible elections, and independent and fair dispensation of electoral justice.

“The Tribunal’s findings and verdict on the pivotal question of over-voting yet again underscores the massive significance of the programme of electoral reform, and new and efficient technologies implemented by the APC-administration of President Muhammadu Buhari”, the statement added.