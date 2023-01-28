The Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his victory over Senator Ademola Adeleke at the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, saying it was “a deserved victory that served justice.”

In a press statement issued in Abeokuta, and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party said the chicken has come home to roost for Adeleke.

The Tribunal had on Friday nullified the election of Senator Adeleke and ordered the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return earlier issued to him.

In the majority judgement, which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume, the Tribunal declared that Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666.

Reacting to the judgement, the Ogun APC noted that justice has been served with the pronouncement of the court.

The party said: “the whole world now knows that the ‘secret of winning formula’, which loquacious Adeleke boasted of at a recent rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abeokuta, where he gleefully promised to teach Ladi Adebutu his formula.

“With the Tribunal’s judgement, Adeleke’s over-voting has failed in Osun State and it is dead before arrival in Ogun State.

“We advise Adeleke to focus more on his dancing skills, for which he may enroll and mentor Ladi Adebutu instead of wasting his money to chase shadows at the Appeal Court. The court has spoken and justice is served.

“While also congratulating our party leaders and members in Osun, we urge them to be very vigilant.

“The security agencies must also be alert to prevent sore losers from taking the laws into their hands,” the statement concluded.