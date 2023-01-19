By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of Osun State House of Assembly are divided over allegation of misappropriation against the Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye.

The situation, according to findings, has so deteriorated that members allegedly muted removing the Speaker over what they described as “high handedness”.

Sources within the Assembly disclosed that the House got huge sums of money that was meant for members welfare during the last festive season, but members were not satisfied with the amount given to them by the Speaker.

Findings revealed that the each member was given N250,000 which they considered too little from the total amount, hence members threat to impeach the Speaker.

The lawmakers, it was gathered, met on Thursday to discuss the issue with a view to ensuring that the Speaker’s “over bearing influence” is checked.

A lawmaker, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the lawmakers were displeased with the Speaker’s disposition on the issue.

“Well, some persons told us the Speaker used a substantial part of the money to buy food items as present for staffers of the Assembly during the festive season.

“But that ought to have been done with member’s consent. We are still on the matter and we will get to the root,” the lawmaker said.

However, the Speaker’s spokesperson, Kunle Alabi, disclosed that there was no infighting among the lawmakers, saying whatever the lawmaker got for welfare is their legitimate earnings.

“As far as Osun State House of Assembly is concerned, we remain one irrespective of whatever change in government.

“There was no need for money creating any division. Whatever the House got was its legitimate earning,” he said.