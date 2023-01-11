File photo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, has assured the residents of peaceful conduct of the February and March general elections in the state.

Mrs Kehinde Adeleke, the Corps Spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, said the State Commandant, Mr Agboola Sunday, gave the assurance during a briefing with the management, Area Commanders and Divisional Officers in the state.

Sunday reiterated the corps’ determination to ensure maintenance of law and order before, during and after the polls.

The commandant charged personnel to redouble their efforts by putting in their best towards achieving hitch-free elections.

He said the electoral code of conduct, especially regarding security personnel, empowered officers on election duty to arrest and investigate whoever disrupted electoral processes and conduct.

Sunday said such offender(s) when apprehended, would be handed over to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for possible prosecution.

He warned those planning to disrupt the forthcoming general elections to have a change of mind, or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commandant disclosed that personnel of the corps were undergoing series of trainings and retrainings to discharge their duties with high sense of professionalism.

Sunday charged the Area Commanders and divisional officers to strengthen their operational capabilities for optimum performance.

He also emphasised the need for actionable intelligence and massive deployment of personnel for the elections.

The NSCDC boss said the Command had beefed up security at the INEC offices in the state, to ensure that security around its facilities and personnel was watertight.

He called for the support of all and sundry, noting all hands must be on deck to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

‘’All heads of security agencies in the state have had series of meetings. We have been able to map out strategies towards the success of the forthcoming general elections.

“Our collaboration is strong and Osun residents would perform their civic responsibilities in a peaceful atmosphere without being harassed,” Sunday said.