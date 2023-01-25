By Shina Abubakar

THE Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State will, on Friday, deliver judgement on the petition filed before it by former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oyetola and All Progressives Congress, APC, are challenging the outcome of the July 16 poll, alleging irregularities in 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of the state.

Parties in the matter on January 13 adopted the final written addresses after calling witnesses and tendering evidence before the panel.

The Justice Tertse Kume-led panel, in a notice issued by the tribunal Secretary, David Umaru, stated that the tribunal will commence its proceeding on Friday by 9 am.